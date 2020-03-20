<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 20-year-old woman in Anambra State on Thursday tried to kill herself after discovering that her boyfriend is a married man.

The woman, identified as Oluchi Akabilo from Obosi in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, allegedly took a liquid substance suspected to be poison to kill herself.

It was learnt that she was later rescued and arrested by the police for attempted suicide.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said, “On the 19/3/2020 at about 4pm, there was a report at Awada Police Station that a young girl later identified as one Oluchi Akabilo, 20, of Azia Street, Ngbuka-Obosi, allegedly drank a liquid substance suspected to be insecticide in a bid to take her own life.





“The young girl allegedly got pregnant in a relationship with one Chinedu, surname unknown, who unknown to her is married with children.

“She became devastated upon the discovery of the marital status of her boyfriend. And to make matters worst, she was abandoned by the same man.

“The victim decided to buy poison to kill herself with part of the N10,000 allegedly given to her by the boyfriend to abort the pregnancy.

“She was rushed to the Hospital in Onitsha by the Police for medical attention and doctors are making frantic efforts to save her life.

“Investigation into the incident has commenced and effort is ongoing to get the fleeing boyfriend apprehended in order to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.”