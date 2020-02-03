<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A pregnant young woman of about twenty-two years of age, whose identity as at the time of this report is yet unknown, has gone insane in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the woman, who was dropped by some young men suspected to be Yahoo Boys/ritualists in a vehicle at Okigwe roundabout at about 9 am began, acting strangely.





Her behaviour according to the witness attracted sympathisers who tried offering her prayers to restore her sanity but to no avail.

“She was dropped by some strange boys in a vehicle, she started behaving strangely and we suspected she might have been dropped one of these ritualists because she was not having her undies on as she tried to free herself from the sympathisers who held her,” the witness observed.

The lady was later taken to a nearby church for spiritual help.