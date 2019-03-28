<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 24-year-old pregnant woman, Fatima Salisu, on Thursday dragged her husband, Jibril Umar, before a Sharia court ll sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, to know the status of their union.

Earlier, Umar told the court that he had a little misunderstanding with his wife which led to their parents intervening in the matter.

“My father and I on Jan. 18, met with her brothers to find a solution to our marital problems. After the discussion, our parents reached an agreement that the marriage should be terminated.

“I never uttered a word on divorce. All I wanted was for her to go to her parents house to deliver,” he said.

Fatima however said Umar had divorced her, because her father told her so.

She said that her father told her that at that meeting, they reached an agreement that the marriage should be terminated, which he obeyed.

“He abandoned me for eight months and refused to give me any document to show that he divorced me,” according to Islamic rites, she explained.

After listening to them, the Judge, Musa Sa’ad-Gom, held that from all indications, the defendant has not divorced his wife according to some Islamic laws.

The judge ordered the defendant to give the complainant N2, 000 for transportation.

“Since you said you have not divorced her, her responsibilities still lies with you”, he said.

The judge ordered both parties to appear with their parents and the complainant’s brothers who were present during the discussion on January 18 to Court on April 4, to discuss what transpired at the meeting.