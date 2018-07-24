The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, on Tuesday arraigned a 32 -year-old pregnant woman, Precious Okwara, in an FCT High Court, Apo, for allegedly inflicting physical injuries on a 12 -year-old girl.

Okwara of No.3 Wase St. Kubwa, Abuja, is standing trial on a count of willful infliction of physical injuries on her 12-year -old maid.

The prosecutor, Mr Aonduna Orti, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at No. 3 Wase St. Kubwa, Abuja.

He said that the defendant inflicted knife cuts on the back of the girl and on one of her hand.

Orti said that the girl was taken to the NAPTIP shelter, where she was treated.

The offence contravened Section 2 (1) of the Violent Against Persons [Prohibition] Act, 2015, while the defendant denied committing the offence.

The defence counsel, Mr Maduakolam Igwe, urged the court to grant his client bail as she was pregnant.

The judge, Justice Silvanus Oriji, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one of the sureties must be the husband of the defendant.

Oriji also ordered that the defendant be remanded in NAPTIP custody if the bail conditions were not met since she was pregnant.

The judge said that the case would be assigned to a judge by the Chief Judge after the vacation.