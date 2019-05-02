<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A pregnant woman, Yemisi Adekoya, on Thursday appeared in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly defrauding ASIEA Microfinance Bank of N5 million.

The Prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the accused committed the offence between 2014 and 2019 at Atinuke Street, Igboya Street, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the accused stole the sum of N5 million, property of ASIEA Microfinance Bank.

He added that the accused converted the money which she collected from customers for payment into their account.

According to him, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 383, 387 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to two-count charge of stealing and fraud.

The Defence Counsel, Mrs Bukola Olayinka, prayed the court to admit the accused on bail in the most liberal term, pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would produce reliable sureties.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi admitted the accused to the bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owolawi ordered that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction, address to be verified and must produce three years tax clearance certificate.

He adjourned the case until May 27, for hearing.