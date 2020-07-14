



Anita Haledu Dorowa, a 14-year-old resident of Angwan Dorowa, Gbuja village, Andaha, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa state has committed suicide.

The deceased, an SS1 student of Government Science School Andaha, is said to have drank herbicide on Saturday 11th July, 2020 which resulted to her death.

A source who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that Anita got pregnant for her boyfriend, who is also a resident of Andaha, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the source, the father who later found out about the pregnancy, out of anger beat her up severely.





The source revealed that on Saturday, neighbors came rushing to her room after they heard a loud cry, she was found struggling and holding her stomach while gasping for air.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital moment later where it was discovered that she drank herbicide.

All efforts by the hospital to save her life were futile as she died in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 14th July, 2020.

As at the time of writing this report, burial preparations have been made and Anita is being buried in her family residence in Angwan Dorowa, Gbuja village, Andaha.