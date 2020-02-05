<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A policeman, identified as Eze, has reportedly hanged himself in a cell at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

It was gathered that the cop, who was attached to a Dangote factory, was arrested after he allegedly shot dead a man.

“He was brought to the state CID for investigation and prosecution.

“But he hanged himself in the cell around 2 am today. He was attached to the Dangote factory and shot a man dead,” a credible source told newsmen.

Another source said the case was brought to the SCIID on Tuesday.





He noted that officers were still looking at the evidence and ways to help the cop.

“I am shocked he could do that. We were even still trying to look for a way to help him. This is just too sad,” the source added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident to newsmen on the telephone.

While expressing sadness at the death, he said the cop hanged himself with his trousers.

He promised to issue a statement on the suicide later in the day.