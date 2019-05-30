<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ebonyi State Police Command says it is working to unravel the cause of the death of a popular prophetess in Ebonyi State, who was found dead along Ezza Road, Abakaliki, recently.

Spokesperson Mrs. Loveth Odah, who briefed reporters in Abakaliki on the incident, said investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the death.

According to police report, the deceased, Mrs. Felicia Agwu, an indigene of Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government, was found dead along Ezza Road area of Abakaliki.

Agwu was a popular prophetess in one of the new generation churches. Her ministry is located in Ezza North Local Government.

“A woman in her early 50s was found lying lifeless along the Ezza Road axis of Abakaliki on May 18. A good-spirited Nigerian called the attention of the command, which quickly mobilised to the scene.

“Our men got to the scene, took the woman to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a medical expert.

“The cause of her death is yet unknown, but we have launched investigation to ascertain the real cause of the death.

“There were no injuries found on her body to establish a case of criminal attack on the deceased. So, for now we are having a case of ‘sudden’ death until we conclude our investigation.

“We implore the bereaved family and the public to supply vital information that will help the police in their investigation, to contact the command,” Odah said.