The kidnapped son of a top politician in Abaji Area Council, Yusuf Musa Sokodabo, has been set free by his abductors after payment of N1.2 million ransom.

Yusuf was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday by gunmen at his home at Naharati.

A member of the Sokodabo family, who preferred anonymity, told our reporter, yesterday, that the ransom was paid after negotiations with the kidnappers, who had earlier insisted on collecting N5 million.

He said the victim was released in a forest in the outskirts of Abaji town from where vigilantes led him back home.

He thanked God that the victim was not hurt, and called on government to urgently address the issue of incessant kidnapping in the area.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, ASP Danjuma Tanimu Gajere, could not be reached as his phone was not connecting.