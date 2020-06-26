



Justice John Tsoho, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), has warned judges to stop granting ex-parte orders in political matters.

Tsoho also told them not to entertain matters outside their judicial divisions.

His directive was contained in circular titled: “Grant of Ex-parte Orders/Hearing of Cases from Outside Immediate Territorial Jurisdiction.”

The CJ recalled the August 6, 2018 circular issued by his predecessor, Justice Abdul Kafarati, which contained a similar warning.





Tsoho reminded the judges to beware of “political manoeuvring” on the rise due to party conventions, primaries and elections in some states.

On Wednesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) decried the rate of party litigations.

Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said INEC was perturbed about such lawsuits.

Okoye warned that the spate and tenor of pre-election cases and the conflicting orders could harm the smooth conduct of primaries and forthcoming polls.