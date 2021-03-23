



The policewoman who was shot during the violence that erupted at Saturday’s Ekiti East Constituency 1 bye-election, Sergeant Olawoye Bukola, has died.

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, who confirmed the sad development, said the officer died on Monday.

Fayemi, in a statement issued Tuesday on Twitter, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and the Nigeria Police Force.

The Governor tweeted: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Sergeant Olawoye Bukola, the police officer who was shot during the election violence that followed the Ekiti East Constituency 1 Bye-Election on Saturday.





“The brave officer battled for her life since Saturday. We hoped and prayed that she would make it, but she sadly passed away Monday evening.

“Late Sgt. Olawoye was a courageous and worthy police officer who excelled in a traditionally male-dominated career. Sadly, she lost her life in active service.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time. We stand by them. My condolences also go to the Nigeria Police Force @PoliceNG on this tragic development.

“I have been briefed that the arrested suspects were charged to court on Monday. My administration is committed to ensuring justice.

“Despite our diverse party affiliations, we must work together to protect and defend the sanctity of the electoral process and secure lives and property during elections. This is a nonpartisan imperative that we must achieve together. May her soul rest in peace.”