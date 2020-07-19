



Suspected kidnappers have abducted a policewoman, her daughter and four others at Janruwa, Patrick Yakowa way area of Kaduna metropolis.

The incident, according to eye witnesses, happened in the late hours of Saturday when the bandits stormed the community and started breaking into houses in commando style.

An eyewitness, Mr. Babalola Mathew, said: “It was a commando like adventure. They (bandits) stormed our community around past 10pm and raided four houses, kidnapped six people, including a woman, two young female teenagers, two young men and a grown up man.

“They picked most of the victims through the windows after shattering the window glasses and removing the burglaries. They ordered everyone out.

"The victims had no option than to follow the attackers gently because they were at risk of being shot in their rooms.





“The only grown up woman among those kidnapped was said to be a policewoman.

“She heard when they were attempting to break into her house, so she ran out, not knowing that they (bandits) were many outside.

“So, those waiting outside her house just picked her. Her daughter, putting on only a small wrapper around her chest, who also followed her mother was equally taken.

“The kidnappers did not stop there, they also went inside her house to ransack the house, but her other children, a boy and another girl had ran into hiding,” Mathew narrated.

When contacted, Kaduna Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, promised to get details of the incident from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area and get back to newsmen.