Suspected bandits have killed four policemen in Jankasa village, Rigasa, Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

The policemen, were said to be on their way for an operation in the area when they were ambushed around 7pm on Saturday.

The bandits were said to have engaged the police in a fierce gun battle, leading to the death of the deceased officers.

Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, confirmed the incident in a text message.

He said the officers killed were of the inspector-general of police (IGP) intelligence rapid response team (IRT).

“At about 0630hrs of Saturday, a team of detectives attached to IGP IRT while on operation along Jankasa village of Rigasa Kaduna, were ambushed by armed bandits.

“After a fierce gun battle, four of our policemen paid the supreme sacrifice.”

According to him, a reinforcement was mobilised to the area, with the view to bring the perpetrators to book, but no arrest has been made yet.