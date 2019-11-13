<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two policemen were on Tuesday shot dead along the Otuogidi community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The suspects carted away the riffles of their victims, creating apprehension in the state few days to the Saturday governorship election.

The deceased officers were attacked at a checkpoint close to the Bayelsa State College of Health Technology in Ogbia.

While one of them reportedly died on the spot, the other died at a hospital he was taken to for medical attention.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, has deployed 32,000 policemen for the election.

The policemen are to be supervised by 15 commissioners of police, three assistant inspectors-general (AIG) of police and Anthony Ogbizi, a deputy inspector-general of police (DIG).