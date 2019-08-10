<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad have gunned down a shop owner, identified as Biliki, in the Ijegun area of Lagos.

As of the time of filing the report, a mob had seized one of the policemen.

Newsmen, who could hear noise in the background while speaking with one of those in the crowd, learnt that the SARS men had chased a suspect to the street, which is close to the palace of the traditional ruler.

The operatives reportedly opened fire on the suspect and one of the bullets hit Biliki, who was in her shop.

“The woman was rushed to hospital where she died. We have taken one of the men. He has been beaten and we want you to come down to see things for yourself,” the resident said.

Newsmen later learnt that the mobbed policeman had been taken to the palace of the traditional ruler in Ijegun, where a crowd of angry youths have requested to lynch him.

“He must die. There is no way he will leave that place alive. I can assure you of that.

“I have also been chased out of the palace, but there is a large number of people who have besieged the palace to have him lynched,” our source said.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, could not be reached as his line was busy, as of the time of filing this report.