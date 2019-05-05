<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two policemen and two paramilitary officers attached to the Lagos State Task Force were at the weekend injured by Commercial motorcycle operators ( Okada) during enforcement duty on restricted routes in Lagos

Already seven persons have been arrested and charged to Court in connection with the attacks.

The attack on the security men was allegedly done by Okada operators plying restricted routes around Oworonsoki, Adeniji Adele junction, Obalende, Falomo, Lekki Phase 1 and Ikoyi link-bridge areas of the State.

The Chairman, Lagos State Task Force CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that motorcycle operators attacked Officers of the agency with stones, bottles, and Iron-rod while on a legitimate mission to arrest motorcycle operators plying restricted routes.

CSP Egbeyemi disclosed further that four Officers of the agency were comprising of two policemen and two paramilitary officers were seriously injured with deep cuts on their heads, faces, and legs as they were pelted with stones, iron rods bottles and other cudgels.

He said however, the officers were not deterred as they were able to arrest seven persons and impounded 92 motorcycles plying restricted routes including highways and bridges

“During the enforcement operations, some suspected motorcyclists started shouting and calling the attention of their colleagues in their native languages, thereafter other motorcycle operators from nowhere started throwing stones, bottles, and Iron-rods at my Officers”

CSP Egbeyemi who enjoined other relevant stakeholders to support the agency in curbing the menace of Okada riders it was worrisome seeing motorcycle operators shuttling and struggling right of ways with motorists on Ikoyi link-bridge, Falomo, Lekki Phase 1, Adeniji Adele including Obalende.

He said; “The government will no longer tolerate attacks on officers and men of the agency. Just recently, a police officer with the agency died as a result of a serious injury he sustained from hoodlums while on enforcement duty around Mile 12 area”

He said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Zubairu Muazu condemned the attack and warned that the police under his watch would no longer tolerate criminal attacks and assault on personnel or facilities.

He, however, directed CSP Egbeyemi to immediately charge the suspects to court.

However, the suspects were immediately arraigned in court as directed by the CP, to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to attack officers on duties