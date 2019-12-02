<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Police Command over the weekend arrested five of its men of different ranks in the Oshodi area of the state for their alleged roles in the killing of one Maliki Mohammed, 27.

The suspect-cops are helping the command in an ongoing investigation to ascertain or refute that the death of Mohammed was not as a result of their shooting which resulted in the young man’s death.

The police authorities also informed that two other persons who also ran victims of the shooting sustained gun wounds at the scene of the fateful incident.

The culprit cops in the police net as ordered by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, are Inspector Orubu Olusola; Inspector Apalowo Ola; Inspector Kasai Sule; Sergeant Momoh Ogwuche and Sergeant Adoga Collins.