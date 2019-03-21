



Ogar Jumbo, Assistant Superintendent of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was on Wednesday allegedly beaten to death by policemen for violating traffic rules.

The incident occurred in the morning at Nyanya Market in Abuja.

It was gathered that the officer was taking his kids and wife to school when he made a U-turn at a wrong location to enable him meet up with the time.

The policemen, who were on duty in the area, were said to have stopped him for violating the traffic rule.

The deceased was in uniform when the incident happened, and was said to have identified himself with his identity card and pleaded to the officers for their understanding, invoking esprit de corps, but all the appeals fell on the deaf ears of the police officers.

An eyewitness, John Ochai, said his wife came out of the vehicle to plead with the police officers while the children joined to plead with them, telling the police to stop beating their father.

One of the officers was said to have swooped down on Ogar, hitting him with baton until he suddenly gave up the ghost.

When newsmen visited the General Hospital in Asokoro where his remains was deposited, the families and friends were seen weeping profusely over the unfortunate incident.

The brother of the deceased, Jumbo Jumbo, said the matter should not be swept under the carpet. He, however, called on the police hierarchy to bring the perpetrators of the act to book.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bala Ciroma, who was at the General Hospital to console the family of the deceased, said he had ordered the arrest of the officers who committed the crime.