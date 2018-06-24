Live bullet from an AK47 rifle carried by an unnamed police officer has killed a 38-year-old woman in Onitsha.

The incident which happened on Saturday at about 8am saw an unnamed police inspector attached to a joint task force created by Governor Willie Obiano, code named; operation Nkpochapu while on duty along Owerri-Oba road pulling the trigger accidentally on one Ebelechukwu Emeka, a 38-year-old indigene of the state.

Though details of the incident remain sketchy, it was learnt that the officer had forgotten to apply the safety catch of his rifle, causing his rifle to go off while he made to hold it up.

It was gathered that the women who hails from Igbuala Ifitedunu in Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State was standing by the road side when the bullet from the rifle hit her.

The incident generated a lot of tension in the area as youths who witnessed the incident, insisted on avenging the death of the woman on the police officer.

A source said: “The incident led to road barricade by the rampaging youths who later gained access to the erring police officer, descending on him, and beating him to pulp.”

Police authorities confirmed the incident, stating that the incident was entirely a mistake occasioned by the officer’s forgetfulness in latching back his safety catch.

The state command’s public relations officer, SP Mohammed Haruna said, “Following the incident, Police patrol teams led by DPO Ojoto Division rushed to the scene, rescued the Inspector who was badly manhandled by the mob and restored normalcy with the assistance of some eminent persons in the Area.”

He said both the inspector and the victim were rushed to Sahara Hospital for medical attention, where the woman was confirmed dead by the medical doctor and her corpse deposited at gateway mortuary Oba for autopsy.

Haruna said normalcy has been restored to the area, while the inspector responsible has been taken into custody. He said: “The case is under investigation in order to ascertain actual cause of the incident and bring perpetrators to Justice.”

The command warned members of the public against taking laws into their hands and further restated its commitment towards providing adequate protection of life and properties of all citizens in the State.