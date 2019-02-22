



An unidentified police inspector was arrested on Thursday at a hotel in Ewet Housing Estate for aiding some people to brand two private vehicles in police colour.

The vehicles made to look like patrol vehicles were ostensibly to be used during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The two vehicles, Volvo V70, it was learnt, is similar to the one procured by the state government for the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

A local tabloid, quoting a source privy to the development, said the police intercepted the thugs and policeman at the hotel, while they were branding the vehicles.

The source said: “There was information that some men suspected to be political thugs working for one of the political parties was branding the type of Volvo V70 vehicle which the state government donated to the police.

“The branding was being done ahead of Saturday’s elections. The vehicles already had the siren installed and the police inscription also on it, as well as the identification numbers.

“When the police got to the hotel, the suspects had already relocated one of the vehicles while the second one was being branded with the assistance of the police inspector.

“He (the inspector) was taken to the police station and the vehicle was recovered.

“The police inspector was taken to the police station for investigation and he made useful statements.

“He mentioned some persons who engaged him in the services he was rendering.

“Investigation is ongoing. The inspector is serving in one of the intelligence departments in the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.”

Newsmen contacted the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, to authenticate the report he cut off the line midway into the conversation.

His line was called several times but he refused to pick his phone.

He also didn’t respond to an SMS sent to him.

After repeated attempts, he finally picked the phone but told newsmen that he was in a meeting.