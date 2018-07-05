A youth corp member, Linda Angela Igwetu, has allegedly been shot dead by a policeman in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to an account of the incident shared by the deceased’s sister, Chineye Igwetu, and corroborated by ‘End SARS champion,’ Segun Awosanya on Twitter, the late Linda was shot around 3am on Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Linda had finished work late at about 11pm and joined a few friends at a hangout before their Passing Out Parade scheduled for Thursday (today).

“The group ended the night around 3am and was shot at shortly after the check point immediately after Ceddi Plaza by a Police officer identified as Benjamin PETERS,” Awosanya tweeted.

“The bullet hit Linda on her side, by the midriff and she began losing blood. The vehicle was open roof.

“She was rushed to the Garki hospital, where Linda was attended to immediately she was brought in. She was in a pool of her own blood, and had low heart rate.”

Awosanya said sources at the hospital revealed that a consultant was called in, who attended to her.

“Medications were prescribed, but she has lost so much blood. We are, however, looking to clarify what happened between (the) time lag.”

“The case was later taken to Federal Secretariat Police Station where the elder sister of the deceased Chineye Igwetu was crying for help.”

Meanwhile, Police has reportedly confirmed the incident.

In a telephone interview with Daily Trust, the FCT Police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said, “We are investigating the case. It is at the Criminal Investigation Department. So, investigation is ongoing on the case.”