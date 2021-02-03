



Following a misunderstanding that broke out between some labourers and some expatriate at a mining site in Osun State, three Chinese expatriates have been reportedly kidnapped.

It was gathered that fight ensued between the expatriates and labourers, mainly from the north on Monday, at a mining site located in Akere village, Ifewara in Atakumosa-West local government area of the state after an argument over an issue yet to be made public.

Checks showed that a police escort attached to the expatriates was killed while three Chinese men were forcefully taken by some yet to be identified persons and have also demanded N500 million ransom

An Ifewara resident, Israel Adekola disclosed that the expatriates were kidnapped by some labourers, who worked at the site after a disagreement between the two parties, but security sources said those that perpetrated the act were yet to be identified.

Confirming the Osun Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, rtd, said a police escort was killed and three Chinese expatriates were kidnapped by some unknown persons.





He said Amotekun personnel have been deployed into the village searching for the kidnapped victims and trying to investigate the circumstances that led to the kidnap but did not confirm the demand of ransom yet.

“It is true that some Chinese expatriates were kidnapped at a mining site in a village in Ifewara by some unknown persons. A police escort was also killed in the process. Our men have been deployed into the village to comb everywhere in an attempt to rescue the victims.

“We are also investigating the circumstances behind the incidence with a view to bringing the culprits to justice”, he said.

Also, spokesperson of Osun Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense, Daniel Adigun, also confirmed that the incident happened on Monday, where a policeman was killed and three expatriates kidnapped.

He added that as at the time of this report, the abductors were yet to be released.

He, however, did not confirm that any ransom has been demanded.