



A policeman and two civilians were killed on Thursday when security forces engaged suspected militias in a gun duel in Benue State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Moses Yamu, who confirmed this in a statement said the incident occurred in Zaki Biam town of the state.

He explained that the suspects reportedly dressed in police uniforms, approached the area on motorcycles to seek refuge in the town.

Yamu disclosed that the suspects were fleeing from the Operation Whirl Stroke before they were intercepted by the security forces, after which a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued.

In the course, according to him, a police officer, as well as a woman and a boy sustained fatal injuries and were later rushed to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

The Police Command assured residents of the town of their safety, noting that efforts were ongoing to arrest the suspects and bring them to book.

Read the full statement below:

The Benue State Police Command wish to report that at about 1100hrs of today, information was received that some armed Shitile militia aka “Ghana Boys” dressed in PMF and Special Forces uniforms were approaching Zaki Biam town through bush paths, riding on Bajaj motorcycles. It is important to note that, their movement was is in a bid to escape the ongoing joint operation tagged “Whirl Stroke” targeted at their enclaves which forced them out, to possibly seek refuge in the town.

The DPO of Ukum Division quickly alerted and mobilised the security forces around in order to repel the militias. An intense gun duel ensued in which regrettably, one Policeman who was fatally injured and his rifle taken away by the militia was rushed to the hospital alongside two yet to be identified civilians (a woman and a small boy) were confirmed dead at the hospital. While three other persons who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at Light of Grace Hospital, Zaki Biam.

The Commissioner of Police, CP. Ene Okon wishes to assure the general public, especially people of Ukum and environs that efforts have been intensified to bring these criminal elements to justice.

DSP. Moses Joel Yamu

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)

Benue State Command

18/10/2018