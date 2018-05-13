Suspected armed robbers on Saturday morning killed a policeman and shot a commercial driver along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The armed men were said to have mounted a road block around Jere to rob commuters traveling on the road as early as 6:00 a.m.

The slain officer was a member of the team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on patrol along the highway.

He was said to have died during an exchange of fire between the police and the armed robbers.

It was also learnt that the driver of one of the vehicles stopped by the armed men was hit by a stray bullet in the cause of the gunfire.

A tragic accident also occurred close to the scene of the gun battle between the police and robbers which led to death of four people while 10 persons were injured.

This paper could not ascertain which of the incidents happened first.

The bodies of the accident victims and that of the policeman, and the driver, were rushed to a hospital nearby.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, Mukhtar Hussaini, confirmed the incidents.

Mr Hussaini, a superintendent of police, explained that SARS officials were around the area when they were alerted of the robbery.

“One police officer was shot and a driver in one of the vehicles was shot in the cause of the cross fire.” he said.

He said thought he shot officer died, the driver is still in hospital.

Mr Hussaini said the police have already commenced investigation on the matter.