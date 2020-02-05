<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A policeman, identified as Eze, has reportedly hanged himself in a cell at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

It was gathered that the cop, who was attached to a Dangote factory, was arrested after he allegedly shot dead a man.

“He was brought to the state CID for investigation and prosecution.





“But he hanged himself in the cell around 2am today. He was attached to the Dangote factory and shot a man dead,” a credible source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said he would call back to confirm.

He had yet to do so as of press time.