A policeman, identified as Eze, has reportedly hanged himself in a cell at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.
It was gathered that the cop, who was attached to a Dangote factory, was arrested after he allegedly shot dead a man.
“He was brought to the state CID for investigation and prosecution.
“But he hanged himself in the cell around 2am today. He was attached to the Dangote factory and shot a man dead,” a credible source said.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said he would call back to confirm.
He had yet to do so as of press time.
