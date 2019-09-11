<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A video circulating on social media has shown how a yet-to-be identified policeman was beaten by a mob in Oye Ekiti, Ekiti state.

The mob was said to consist of students of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) whom on Tuesday also attacked the convoy of Bisi Fayemi, wife of the state governor.

The students, protesting insufficient supply of electricity, had marched to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) substation in Oye Ekiti, barricading the express road.

In the video, the policeman already bleeding from the head is seen being kicked and punched by the mob.

A source told TheCable that he fell from a motorcycle and into the hands of the mob.

“He was beaten to death,” the source said.

Two students were also reportedly killed by the police.

When contacted, Caleb Ikechukwu, police spokesperson in the state, said he was yet to confirm the death of the policeman.

Earlier, he said police removed the blockade mounted and dispersed the students peacefully.

“The protesting Student suddenly became unruly, hostile and took laws into their hands, also vandalised the motorcade of her excellency,” he said, adding that the students also assaulted the policemen who were at the scene to maintain law and order and damaged their vehicle.