



A policeman who allegedly raped a woman at an ATM gallery at night in a bank in Awka, Anambra State, has been arrested.

Anambra State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Ladodo, confirmed this to newsmen in a telephone chat.

He said the suspect has been arrested and detained.

Ladodo added, “Soon after the Police received complaint of the alleged rape from the victim, operatives were dispatched and the suspect was quickly arrested and placed under detention,” Ladodo said.

He said preliminary investigation was yet to establish any case of rape

Ladodo said the matter had been transferred to the state’s Criminal Investigation Department for proper handling.

While promising that the findings of the investigation will be made public, Ladodo assured that the suspect will face necessary punishment if found guilty.

It was gathered that the policeman allegedly raped a 35-year-old woman in a commercial bank premises in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The victim (name withheld), it was learnt, had gone to make some transactions at the ATM at night when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that the suspect, employed as security guard at the bank, had approached the lady, demanding to have sexual intercourse with her.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that the victim refused the advances, until she was threatened with a gun by the suspect.

“The following day, the lady came to the bank with some policemen who arrested the suspect,” the witness stated.