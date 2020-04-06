<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Police Inspector who reportedly shot dead a civilian, along Ururuka Road, Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia State, has been arrested by the Police.

The policeman, simply identified as Stanley was arrested for shooting one Mr Chibuisi, while enforcing the lockdown in the area.

Stanley was said to have tried to stop a vehicle that allegedly violated the lockdown order and the bullet went off and hit the victim who later died in the hospital while receiving medical attention.

Contacted, Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mr Ene Okon, who confirmed the arrest of the policeman, said the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID.





The CP said: ”The police as an institution does not take such a thing lightly. That police inspector was arrested immediately and detained. As I’m talking to you, SCID has taken over the matter and the policeman is under investigation for murder.

“We have our rules of engagement, we have our standard of operation and procedure and we have our own Force Order 237 as reviewed. That order has to do with when a police officer has to use his firearm and it will be justified.

“It’s not an excuse for you to say accidental discharge. A trained officer on such assignment should put his rifle on safety. The rifle has safety and ones you put it there, it’ll not just release.

“So, it’s not an excuse that he mistakenly touched the trigger. That’s why we detained him and we are seriously investigating the whole matter.”