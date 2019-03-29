<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that a former police sergeant, Emmanuel Mudi, accused of gunning down a teenager, be remanded in prison.

Magistrate O.R Williams-Isichie ordered that Mudi be remanded in Ikoyi Prison pending receipt of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Maria Dauda, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 18 at about 5.30p.m. at Adamo Area of Ikorodu.

She alleged that Mudi was drunk while on duty and fatally shot 17-year-old Adijat Sakiru in the neck in a crossfire between the police and some cult members.

Sakiru was an SS1 student in Adamo Community in Ikorodu,

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 223 stipulates a death sentence for offenders.

Williams-Isichie adjourned the case till April 29 for receipt of legal advice.