Kwara State Police command has declared it is working assiduously to ensure the safe release of the abducted Turkish nationals in the state.

Armed bandits on Saturday abducted four Turkish expatriates at a local drinking joint in Gbale village, Edu local government area of the state.

The abductees are Yasin Colak (33), Senerapal (40), Ergun Yurdakul (35) and Seyit Keklik (25).

The victims were said to be working with Instabul concrete limited in the village.

Police Command spokesperson Ajayi Okasanmi also denied any knowledge of demand for ransom for the release of the victims.

Okasanmi added the “police have advised abductee family members not pay ransom for the release of their abducted members.

“For now the police is working round the clock to make sure the abductees are release unhurt and alive.

“That is what I can say for now. We don’t want to give out information that will jeopardize the safe release of the Turkish nationals.”

However, an online report said the suspected kidnappers have demanded for a ransom of N16 million for the release of victims.

The report quoted Shaaba of Lafiagi, Abdulrahaman Manzuman.

Manzuman as expressing his dissatisfaction on the matter, adding such development is an eyesore to the community.

He said: “We are very disturbed concerning the incident. I heard that the kidnapper have contacted the company demanding for N4 million per head. I can’t say much on it because I am not in town presently.”

Recalling the incident he said: “On that fateful evening, we were told by other people who had scampered for their safety that some gunmen who looked like herdsmen had taken the Turkish to unknown destinations.”