The police in Lagos have arrested a woman, Hadijat Kabir, for allegedly faking her own kidnap to defraud her husband of N15 million.

The police said Mrs. Kabir and her suspected co-conspirators committed the act at Ado-Odo, Ota local government area of Ogun State where she was supposedly being held.

Edgar Imohimi, the state commissioner of police, said while the suspects were hiding in Ado-Odo, they made several calls to Muraino Kabir asking him to pay a ransom of N15 million to secure his wife’s freedom.

Mr Imohimi told reporters during a press briefing at the Lagos State police command headquarters, Ikeja, that Mrs Kabir confessed during interrogation that she planned the fake kidnap with the help of the other suspects.

“Prior to the arrest of Mrs Kabir and her team of conspirators, Alhaji Muraino Kabir filed a report at Ikotun police station that his wife, Hadijat Kabir, and his 18 year old daughter who has psychiatric issues, were kidnapped on their way to the psychiatric hospital at Oshodi Lagos,” he said.

He said based on the report of Mr. Kabir, the Anti-Kidnapping Squad began investigating the alleged crime and soon discovered that it was planned.

Speaking to reporters, Mrs Kabir corroborated the police chief’s story of what happened, adding that she did it because her husband did not give her money despite being rich.

“I kept myself in place, no one kidnapped me. I did it because I needed money, I asked my husband for a sum of ₦500,000 but he refused. He has different companies and many houses here in Lagos and he doesn’t give me money,” she said.

Mrs Kabir said despite being married to her husband for 27 years with four children between them, Mr Muraino was not taking good care of her.

One of the arrested suspects, Ahmed Kudus, said he did not take part in planning the fake kidnap but merely helped his brother, another suspect to make phone calls.

“I didn’t know Hadijat Kabir before, I met her when she came to meet my brother, Ahmed Lukman, about five days ago. She mentioned that she wanted to take her child for treatment and I suggested a hospital but she said the situation of the child is beyond hospital matter and that she needed to go to an herbalist.

“Later, I heard my brother talking to someone on the phone demanding money, while Hadijat was crying in pretense. I helped by collecting the phone to tell the man to give them the money they asked for.”

Mr Imohimi added that investigation into the case was still ongoing as they police are still working to arrest other fleeing suspects.”