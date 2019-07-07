<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police wives, under the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has built and commissioned N9 million school built for the children of the police officers and other children.

The school, the Nigerian Police Force Children International Primary School, Garki, was named after former POWA president, Barr (Mrs), Asmau Ibrahim Idris, even as she commissioned the project.

Speaking at the function over the weekend, current POWA president, Hajia Fatimah Mohammed Adamu commended Asmau Ibrahim Idris who initiated the project, while in office; and noted that following the appointment of IGP Mohammed Adamu as the 20th indigenous Inspector General of Police, she made the completion of the project, a priority.

She further noted that “This is another great achievement for POWA and Nigeria Police force in general.

The school will avail our children the opportunity to have standard and quality education within a conducive enabling environment.

“My vision is to develop a working synergy between those responsible for developing the physical infrastructure and those providing the education and services for growth of POWA.”

Also speaking, Asmau Ibrahim said “I am happy for the opportunity given to me by the President to commission this beautiful and life impacting school project which was named after me.”

Meanwhile, POWA also donated medical equipment to Police clinic At the Garki Police Clinic.

The donation, which made by the IGP’s wife, Hajiya Fatima Adamu on behalf of POWA, include, Autoclave Machine, Baby Cot (bed), and Weighing Scales.

Sphygmomanometers, Stethoscopes, Cartons of Needles, Syringes, Cartons of Bottles of Methylated Spirit, Cartons Of Gauze and Cartons of Examination Gloves.