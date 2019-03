The decision of the Inspector General of Police (IG) to withdrew the four-count criminal charge filed against an Industrial Chemist and Group Managing Director of Re Care and Eunisell Limited, Chika Igenga, turned dramatic following the protest by the nominal complainant.

Igenga alongside one of his companies, Eunisell Chemicals Limited and one Suraj Yakubu were to be arraigned last Tuesday, before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja, on offences bordering on false information, forgery and false impersonation.

But the planned arraignment has suffered five adjournments attributed to the failure of the police to produce the suspects in court.

However, when the case was called, the prosecution counsel, Faith Dimka informed the court that she has the instruction of the Inspector General of Police to withdraw the charge.

“My lord, the matter is scheduled today for arraignment but my lord, I have received directives from my office to withdraw the charge for a possible out of court settlement.”

The defence counsel, Mr. F. Onoja did not object to the withdrawal of the charge saying he was not going to ask for cost.

Accordingly, Justice A. B. Mohammed struck out the charge marked CR/361/16 between Inspector General of Police vs Chika Ikenga and 2 ors.

Justice Mohammed held that since the court ‎was not a warehouse, it was better to withdraw the charge and come back when the police was ready.

‎The development however, did not go down well with the nominal complainants who alleged that they were not consulted by the police on the issue of out of court settlement.

The prosecution counsel said the alleged offences are punishable under sections 97, 140, 364 and 179 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria .

In count one of the charge sheet marked CR/362/2018, prosecution counsel told the court that “Chika Igenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eumisell Chemicals Limited on December 14, 2016 did conspire amongst yourselves to commit the offences of false information, forgery and false personation under section 97 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria.”

Count two reads: “that you, Chika Igenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Limited on December 14, 2016 did furnish police authorities with false information and allegations in a petition to a public servant against Mr. Kenneth Amadi, Mrs. Happiness Kenneth and IDID Nigeria Ltd on allegations of false pretence, cheating, stealing and criminal conspiracy which could not be substantiated and thereby committed and offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Laws of Northern Nigeria.”