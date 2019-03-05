



The police in Abuja have withdrawn the murder charge against one Huzaifa Hussaini Usman, who was accused of killing his own father, Alhaji Hussaini Usman.

The police, in a one-count charge, had accused Huzaifa, 21, of strangling his father and causing him severe bodily injuries that led to his death on October 28, 2018 at B2A S.A. Latinwo Street, Adisa Estate, Durumi 2, Abuja FCT.

The charge further said Huzaifa carried out the said act with the knowledge that his (Usman’s) death would be the probable and likely consequence of his act. He was under charge Section 221 of the Penal Code Law.

When the matter came up for hearing today, the prosecuting counsel, Noel Omeji, informed the court that there was a development in the case that called for further investigation.

In line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), he therefore applied that the charge be terminated against the defendant and for the defendant to be discharged.

Without objection from the defence counsel, the trial judge, Justice A. Bello Muhammed ruled that “the charge is hereby struck out and the defendant is hereby discharged.”

The prosecutor had earlier said that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) had indicated interest in taking over the case and as such the police would be handing over the case to the DPP.