Ogun State police command said it had uncovered a clandestine plan by some disgruntled elements to unleash violence on residents of the state under the cover of some transport unions in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Saturday, warned that anybody or group that made any attempt to disrupt the peace in the state under any guise would be dealt with decisively no matter how highly placed such a person or group might be.

The statement read, “As an organisation that is constitutionally saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property, the command will not fold its arms while some few miscreants will be making life difficult for law abiding citizens of the state.

“In view of this, members of various transport unions and other associations are hereby warned to desist from any act capable of undermining the peace of the state, as any act of thuggery, hooliganism and brigandage will be viewed with all seriousness and the perpetrators will have the law enforcement agencies to contend with.

“The command believes that every union and association has rules and regulations guiding the activities of members.

“Therefore, aggrieved members of any of the unions should channel their grievances through the laid down procedures rather than taking the law into their hands as doing so will definitively be counter-productive.

“All our DPOs, area commanders as well as our special units have been directed by the Commissioner of Police Bashir Makama to decisively deal with any troublemaker in the state.”