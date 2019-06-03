<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Zone 2 police command, Onikan, Lagos, has read the riot act to herdsmen to stay clear of its command, comprising Lagos and Ogun states or face the wrath of the force.

The command also warned kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists and other criminal elements not to dare the command with their criminal tendencies.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Shehu Lawal, who read the riot act on Monday during a press conference in his office said: “There are rumours making the rounds that herdsmen have invaded the southwestern states. I want to assure you that herdsmen have not invaded my jurisdiction, which includes Ogun and Lagos states.

Few individuals who they claimed were herdsmen tried nonsense in Imeko area of Ogun State and they were promptly arrested and charged to the court.

“No matter any guise, whether herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, we are battle ready for them. I want to state in clear terms that herdsmen should not dare us in Lagos and Ogun states.

The Operation Puff Adder which was recently launched by both Lagos and Ogun states commands is aimed at fighting violent crimes including the menace of herdsmen – farmers crisis, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, banditry, land grabbing and rape among others. I am warning that we are ready to deal with trouble makers “.

AIG Shehu who paraded 26 suspects including kidnapers said the command has made lots of achievement with the recovery of over 40 arms including pump actions, pistols and double-barrels guns, cutlasses, daggers, and assorted charms.

He assured that the Sallah celebration would be crime-free as adequate security measures had been put in place.

“People should go about their normal duties as we are fully on ground to maintain law and order before, during and after the Sallah.”