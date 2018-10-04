



Following the dimension the current political activities in Kaduna especially within ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is taking, the Kaduna Police Command, on Wednesday, warned the public against any act capable of disrupt public peace.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo.

The statement read, “Following the ongoing party primaries in the state, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, wishes to warn members of the general public to desist from doing any act that is capable of causing violence or disrupting public peace in the state.”

He further warns that, “On no account should any person or group of persons take law into their hands or say anything that will cause breach of public peace or disrupt public order.

“All must note that, hate speech is not allowed at all.”

He then warned that anybody who violates the law in this regard would be apprehended by the police and the heavy burden of law will be allowed to bear on him devastatingly.

It continued, “The Command wishes to appeal to all political stakeholders to advise their followers to maintain peace.

“The general public is also enjoined to go about their lawful businesses and report promptly any suspicious person or group of persons that are hell bent at causing trouble.

“The commissioner of Police assures members of the public that adequate security arrangement has been put in place to protect all law abiding citizens across the State”, he stressed.