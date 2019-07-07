<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ondo State Police command has reaffirmed its stand against cultism and cult related activities in the state, just as it declared its resolve to ensure that cultists operating in any part of the state are apprehended and prosecuted.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Femi Joseph, who gave the warning in a statement issued in Akure yesterday said the police are already aware of plan by some cultists to foment troubles in the state.

He said the Police are up to the task of combating illegal activities of cultists in any part of the state and thereby warned cultists to desist from illegal activities or face the wrath of the law.

He said “information at the disposal of the Ondo State Police command indicates that members of a particular cult group by the name “seven seven” (“77”) are planning a get- together as well as initiation of new members across the state any moment from now.

“The command therefore warns such group or any other groups by whichever name Planning such illegal activities anywhere in the state to perish such thoughts and desist forthwith or be ready to

bear the full weight of the law.

“Our officers and men have been put on notice about these planned action. They have also been directed to deal decisively and ruthlessly with these lawless elements anywhere they are sighted

across the state.

“Any hotelier, bar owners, social joint operators, restaurant owners and others who permits the activities of these hoodlums in his or her environment or location will be treated as an accomplice and also face the full wrath of the law.

“The command wishes to enjoin the good people of the state to go about their normal businesses as the police are fully on the ground to deal with any form of Crimes and Criminality.

“They should also not hesitate to report any suspicious or illegal gathering around them to the nearest police station,” he added.