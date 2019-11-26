<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Enugu State Police Command said it has activated the mechanism and heightened efforts to rescue the abducted Catholic Priest of the Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Rev.Fr. Malachy Asadu.

Asadu was abducted by unknown persons at Nsukka town on Monday.

Some Catholic faithful, however, said the abducted priest was spotted last at the Christ the King Celebration held on Sunday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the abduction of the cleric to journalists on Tuesday in Enugu, promising that the command would do its best to rescue the priest.

Amaraizu said the command was on the trail of the abductors, adding that the aim was to release the priest unhurt and to reunite him with the diocese as soon as possible.

“We have the report and the command has commenced necessary action with a view to getting him released unhurt.

“The Command will surely unmask the perpetrators of this evil act,’’ he said.