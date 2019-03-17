



The Police Command in Bayelsa said on Saturday that it was on the trail of those who killed a police sergeant and wounded another policeman on Friday night in Yenagoa.

Unknown gunmen on Friday night attacked the two policemen who were on guard duty at Udeme Hotels in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.

The Spokesman of the police command, DSP Asinim Butswat, said efforts have been intensified to arrest the gunmen.

He said that the gunmen,operating in a Toyota Camry car, opened fire on the policemen at about 9 p.m without any provocation.

“The Policemen fired back at the armed robbers and in the ensuing gun battle, one sergeant was fatally wounded, he was rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa, where he was later confirmed dead.

“The other Policeman is responding to treatment. The unknown gunmen escaped with bullets wounds.

“Based on a tipoff, a notorious criminal hideout was raided, where their cohorts were arrested and they have volunteered useful information.

“Efforts have been intensified to arrest the gunmen,” Butswat said.

An eyewitness, had told journalists on condition of anonymity, that the gunmen drove into the hotel in a Toyota Camry, while pretending to be customers.

“They turned at the car park and drove towards the gate where they opened fire on the policemen,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that few days to the Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly polls, gunmen attacked a check point under Julius Berger flyover in Yenagoa, killing a policeman and carting away two riffles.