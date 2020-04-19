<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barely five days after some armless protesters in Sapele, Delta State, were shot by security personnel drafted in to check the protest, the Nigerian Police Force and the local Vigilante were still trading blame as to who fired the shot that has left five protesters lying critically ill at the hospital.

Women in their hundred allegedly led by Mrs Rosslyn Akpamrdo, who is now been detained at Asaba, took to the street of Sapele on Wednesday in a protest against what they described as insensitivity of the state government who extended the coronavirus lockdown for 14days with dusk to dawn curfew, without palliatives.

On Wednesday, security men arrested Mrs Rosslyn Akpamrdo, and 17 others over the protest, however, no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

It was learnt that while the police authorities were certain that their men didn’t fire the shots, multiple sources said the Chairman of the Vigilante may have allegedly pulled the trigger.

A source who pleaded not to have his name in print told newsmen that they were protesting peacefully when security men attacked them.





A viral video of a 17 years old boy, Ini Enoh, who was shot and was heard screaming a vigilante’s name, has also not helped issues hence the mob attack at the home of the vigilante chairman, (name withheld) and for the timely intervention of the police, his house would have been razed.

Amah Frank, another protester told newsmen that, they were shot by a vigilante “and after he shot at us, when he saw the outrage, they all ran away including the police”

When contacted to know if those alleged to have shot the protesters have been arrested, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya told newsmen that though 18 persons have been arrested, “I cannot confirm if anyone has been arrested for the ‘shooting’.

With no confirmation of an arrest, the question begging for answer is who shot the Sapele protesters and why is it so difficult for the police authority in the state to fish out those who shot the protesters if its men are innocent as they claim?

Meanwhile, there was pandemonium on Saturday, when foodstuff from the Delta State food bank meant for the vulnerable at Amorc road, Ward 7, in Sapele was carted away by hoodlums.

A source, who craved anonymity told newsmen that the committee members were preparing to hand over the items when the hoodlums swoop on them and carted away the rice and beans.