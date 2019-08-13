<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Police, on Tuesday, urged youths and youth groups to join the fight against cultism, drugs and other vices in the country.

A Superintendent of Police, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, who is the National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), made this call while speaking with newsmen in Enugu.

Amaraizu spoke on the sidelines of the 2019 UN International Youth Day celebration.

He said that POCACOV, which was initiated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, was aimed at saving Nigerian youths from the claws of cultism and other vices.

“The IGP, through the campaign, wants all youths to live meaningful lives and to contribute their quota towards nation building,’’ he said.

The national coordinator also urged youths to be law abiding and shun negative tendencies as well as violence in order to make the society secure.

According to him, youths as leaders of tomorrow should strive at all times to contribute their quota to national development.

He called on the youth to make use of their numbers positively in the propagation of those good virtues that can bring about safety and security of their environment.

“Youths must shun negative tendencies such as cultism and other vices as well as violence in order to make their environment safe and secure.

“Youths should not allow their emotion to cause commotion, especially as they go about watching football matches.

“They should exhibit a high sense of positive solidarity, rather than make enemies because someone does not belong to their clubs,’’ he said.

Newsmen report that on Dec. 17, 1999, in resolution 54/120, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, endorsed the recommendations made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youths (Lisbon, Aug. 8 – 12, 1998).

The ministers called for Aug. 12 to be declared International Youth Day.