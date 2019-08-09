<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Commissioner of Police in Sokoto, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, has urged the public to be more security conscious in order to secure the state and the country at large.

Kaoje spoke in Sokoto on Wednesday while addressing newsman on the command’s recent arrest of nine suspects accused of various offences including banditry, sodomy and rape.

He said that the command, under his watch, would fight all crimes and social vices bedevilling the state to a standstill.

“We are especially waging war on the soaring spate of unnatural offences, armed banditry, rape, armed robbery, among other offences.

“Our operatives of Operation PUFF ADDER, police mobile force, counter-terrorism unit and tactical teams of the command will remain relentless toward achieving the goal of securing Sokoto.

“However, the general public should always remember that security remains everybody’s business in order to achieve the desired goal,” he said.

Parading the nine suspects, the commissioner said that they were apprehended by the operatives at various locations in the state.

He said that the command had arrested one Abubakar Mammam of Tungan Magami village in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto, who confessed to being a cattle rustler.

“Mammam was arrested after a report by the District Head of Labani village that he received an information that one suspected bandit was sighted with a bullet wound in the village.

“During police interrogation, the suspect confessed that he is a cattle rustler. He claimed that on the day he was shot, he was on his way to steal a cow when somebody shot him on his leg in the bush,” he said.

Kaoje also said that the command arrested one Faruk Ibrahim of Kofar area who deceitfully lured two teenagers into his house and forcefully had sexual intercourse with them through the anus.

He added that the command had arrested Kalifa Sani of Kunbula village in Sabon Birni, who confronted a 15-year-old girl, inside a bush on her way to the village and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

The police also arrested one Bello Umar of Dogon Daji Village in Tambuwal, who deceitfully lured an 11-year-old girl into his house and sexually assaulted her.

The commissioner, therefore, appealed to parents to monitor their children’s movement and their associates as cases of rape and sodomy were rising at an alarming rate in the state.