The Ekiti State Police Command has instructed medical doctors in the state not to wait for police clearance before treating gunshot victims.

The police commissioner, Bello Ahmad, in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Friday , said waiting for police authorisation could cause deaths of innocent Nigerians who are victims of robbery.

He advised that doctors immediately report such incidents to the police after the victim had been attended to as stated under Section 4 of Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act 1984.

Ahmed said the section stated offences relating to “sheltering and treating armed robbers without police clearance”.

“It shall be an offence punishable under this act for any person knowingly house, shelter or give quarters to any person who has committed an offence under sections 1(2) of this Act,” the section reads.

“It shall be the duty of any person, hospital or clinic that admits, treats or administers any drug to any person suspected of having bullet wounds to immediately report the matter to the police

“Any person or hospital or clinic which fails to report as stipulated in subsection 2 of this section shall be guilty of an offence,” it stated.

He said anyone guilty of the aforementioned offence shall be liable to five years imprisonment or payment of ten thousand naira (N10,000.00) fine.

The police boss expressed regrets on how those shot by armed robbers while performing their legitimate duties were allowed to die under the pretext that they (doctors) received no police clearance.

Ahmed appealed to the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) to urge its members to adhere strictly to the new directive in order to save lives.

“It is our duty to save the lives of Nigerians and to ensure that lives of criminals and exposed, so the command therefore calls on all hospitals, clinics to strictly adhere to this directive,” he appealed.