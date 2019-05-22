<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

he Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP, Ene Okon, has called on residents and visitors to the state to ignore that May 30th sit-at-home directives in the state by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB through its leader and Director Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu had called out on its members and residents of the Old Eastern Region to stay away from markets, schools, offices and other public and private establishments to mark 2019 Remembrance Day for its departed heroes.

Okon while assuring residents of the commitment of the State Command to ensure successful swearing-in ceremony of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu into office for the second tenure urged residents of the state to go about their lawful duties, stating that the police in the state would jealously guard the fundamental rights of citizens of the state as entrenched in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the Abia Police Boss, the police in collaboration with other sister agencies have been able to put in place adequate measures aimed at providing for all and sundry on the said date.

The Commissioner of Police who said that they would treat anyone that attempts to stop indigenes of the state from going about his or lawful duties on May 30th as a terrorist enjoined parents and guardians to warn their children or wards to stay away from any act capable of breaching and order in the state as the police and other security agencies would not fold their arms in the event of any breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, members of the IPOB who spoke to our reporter in Aba on Wednesday described the statement of the Abia Police Boss as laughable, stressing that there is no amount of threat that would stop the sit-at-home.

“On 30th, Abians and indeed, Biafrans across the country will shock them. None of our members is going to come out on the street. They are just talking to impress their paymasters, but we will shock them.

“We have gotten the assurances that our people are going to sit-at-home on 30th. Markets may be open, but are they going to drag people out of their respective home? We are going to shame them on 30th. May 3oth will continue to be a victory day for us against our enemies. Biafra is a religion and no man or woman can stop the agitation for the freedom and restoration of Biafra which we know is just close to us.”