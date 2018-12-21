A firearms manufacturing hideout has been discovered by operatives of the Benue State Police Command in Yelwata, a community in Guma local government area of the state.

During the raid, two men, Donatus Ahongh and Boyi Ayaayua, were arrested with their manufacturing implements and 12 assorted locally-fabricated arms including AK-47 rifle magazines.

State Police Commissioner, Ene Okon, who made the disclosure while parading 11 suspected criminals and members of cult groups recently arrested in parts of the state, said: “The discovery was made by a team of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, FSARS.”

Okon said the special operation also led to the arrest of 105 suspected cult members in Makurdi, Otukpo and other parts of the state by the Anti-Cult Unit of the command “but so far 78 have been charged and remanded, five are currently undergoing interrogation, while 22 innocent ones have been released unconditionally.

“Also apprehended were Godwin Akaa, Jonathan Koriyo and Suleiman Stephen after a robbery incident on November 24 at North Bank area of Makurdi town where a Toyota Corolla with number plates CN 157 BBC and other valuables were snatched.

“The robbed vehicle was recovered from Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State, but investigation into the matter is still ongoing.”