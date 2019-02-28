



Lagos Police Commissioner Zubairu Muazu on Thursday said no ethnic group or tribe was under any threat in the state.

He urged Nigerians to dismiss fake and provocative posts on social media alleging that Igbo traders in Lagos were being prevented to go about their businesses, assuring that the state was peaceful.

The police chief spoke at a briefing with reporters on Thursday evening where he also assured that security arrangements have been reviewed following few cases of violence recorded in the state on Election Day at Okokomaiko on Wednesday.

Muazu also warned those circulating such provocative posts to desist, stressing that the police would identify, isolate and bring them to justice.

“One serious issue the command is contending with now is the menace of fake news circulated on the social media, on a plan attack on Igbo traders in Lagos especially, in Oshodi and other prominent markets by hoodlums.

“The command did not only debunk such rumours but took practical steps to reassure the Igbo communities and all other residents of Lagos State of their safety.

“We made massive deployments of our special force to streets and markets as well as vulnerable areas.

“We equally arranged town hall meetings over the last few days. Yesterday (Wednesday), we met with Igbo trading community led by Eze Ndi Igbo of Oshodi, Hausa community and Yoruba Community and others.”

He added: “Let me reemphasis that Lagos State is peaceful and Lagosians are peace loving people.

“There is no tribe or community under threat in any part of the state. Our patrol and surveillance are intensified.

“We have reviewed and redoubled our strategies to ensure a peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections come March 9.

“I call on Lagosians to go about their lawful businesses and to continue to support the police to serve them better by being vigilant and report any suspicious movement or persons to the police through our emergency numbers.”

The police chief said the principal suspect of the Okota election disruption who was pelted with stones by a mob would be prosecuted.

He confirmed that Demola had been discharged from the hospital and was being treated as principal suspect, adding the police would get the names of other suspects from him.

The commissioner also said that the command had learnt lessons from the way the hoodlums who disrupted elections in Okota operated, adding that they would not allow such incident again.

He said the restriction of movement during the governorship election would be total and that no motorcycles, tricycles will be allowed near polling units.

Muazu explained the hoodlums did not come at once and came from different directions, adding they parked their motorcycles close to the polling unit and once they noticed they had a sizeable number, attacked voters.

He said the command would hold meeting with members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and also members of motorcyclists association on Friday to ensure they do not allow themselves to be used by any trouble maker.