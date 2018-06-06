The Niger State Police Command has declared that it is on the trail of the prisoners that escaped from the Minna Medium Security Prison last Sunday.

Gunmen had attacked the prison which led to the escape of 210 inmates. However, 30 of the inmates were rearrested, while the remaining 180 inmates have remained at large.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammed Abubakar, said in a statement in Minna on Tuesday that the command had set all the necessary machinery in motion to ensure that the escaped prisoners were rearrested and brought to justice.

“The police will continue to trail the perpetrators of this unholy act and re-arrest the escapees within the shortest time,” Abubakar said.

He however called on the public “not to harbour or render any assistance to those who escaped from the prison but should report any of them sighted to the nearest police station or any security agency”.

“The police command urges all stakeholders and public spirited Nigerlites to take this as a civic responsibility by arresting them where possible and hand them over to the police,” he said.

According to him, the state police commissioner, Mr Paul Yakadi, has also solicited for continuous support of “the good people of the state in sharing relevant information with the police and other security agencies in the state to assist in the reduction of crime in the society”.