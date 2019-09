The police in Enugu on Tuesday said that it was on the trail of masked men that allegedly abducted a former member of Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Ude Okoye.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the abduction to newsmen in Enugu, said that positive result was expected from this operation.

The former lawmaker was kidnapped Monday evening at about 7 p.m. while returning from his farm in Agbogugu community in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

“We are on the trail of his abductors who allegedly kidnapped him from his farm axis in Agbogugu community,’’ Mr Amaraizu, a superintendent of police, said.

He said those that abducted the lawmakers might have known him as they masked themselves in order to hide their identity.

Newsmen recalled that Mr Okoye was also a former National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).