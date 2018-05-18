The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State command, Edgal Imohimi, has confirmed that at least three suspects were arrested and currently in detention over the alleged killing of a delegate at last Saturday’s local government congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The CP gave the names of the suspects as Bosun Adigun, Sabitu Kamorudeen and Semiu Ogunbono.

They were alleged to have murdered one Nurudeen Lanlese, a 40-year-old man, during the congress.

The incident, it was gathered, took place at Central Community Primary School, Oniwaya, Agege.

It was further gathered that the suspects are currently being quizzed by operatives of the Homicide Section at the State Criminal Investigation (SCID), Panti, Yaba, led by Yetunde Longe, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in-charge of the SCID.

Edgal noted that the suspects were among some disgruntled members who protested their non-inclusion in the electoral process.

He disclosed that pandemonium ensued while some members were protesting their non- inclusion as delegates during the electoral process resulting in shoot-outs.

The police boss further explained that the protest was actually caused by alleged factionalisation in the party.

His words: “The election was allegedly factionalised, which led to protest. Consequently, some disgruntled ward members protested their non-inclusion in the electoral process.

“However, during the ensuing pandemonium, gunshots were heard from a distance. When the noise died down, one Nurudeen Lanlese ‘m’ aged 40 years was found in a pool of (his) blood. One Bosun Adigun ‘m’, Sabitu Kamorudeen ‘m’ and Semiu Ogunbono ‘m’, who were suspects in the murder, were arrested.”

The police commissioner said the suspects would be charged to court at the completion of investigation.